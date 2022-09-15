Diana Heffer (L) has recently marked 45 years of service at the Co-op. She's pictured with manager of both Co-op's in Burwell, Steve Smith (R). - Credit: Co-op Burwell

A woman who recently marked her 45th anniversary working at the Co-op has been described as a ‘pleasure to work with’.

Diana Heffer started working for the company in 1977 as a customer facing colleague and has worked her way up to becoming an ‘ambient’ stock team manager in the Burwell store.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with staff and customers as I love meeting so many people,” said Diana.

“Being able to do so much community work over the years has meant I’ve seen so many great projects helped through the Co-op's ethics and, more recently, the local case funds.”

During the start of her Co-op journey, Diana worked as a team manager at Co-op in Fulbourn and Mill Road before moving to Gidton where she was promoted to store manager.

After enjoying her time there, she stepped back to team manager at Linton before joining the team at Burwell in 2017.

Manager of both Co-op's in Burwell, Steve Smith, said: “Diana embodies what we all want in customer facing roles.

“She does all she does with a big smile and her huge heart means she’s the first to offer time to help someone else.”

Diana says that all the great things she’s seen and done over the years has meant that 45 years has “gone so quickly”.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it all,” she said.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone I’ve met during my time; they’ve all helped make it an amazing journey.”

Steve added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have Diana work with me in Burwell and I know from comments from the community, everyone feels the same.

“Thank you, Diana, for all you’ve done and huge congratulations on such an amazing milestone.”