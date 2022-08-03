Lance Corporal Oliver Marriott, 22, is part of a team of ceremonial flag raisers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: UK MOD © Crown Copyright 2022

A soldier from Burwell has had the privilege of being a flag-raiser at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lance Corporal Oliver Marriott, 22, is part of a team of ceremonial flag raisers attending almost 300 medal ceremonies taking place during the games.

Normally an information systems engineer with Colchester-based 216 (parachute) signal squadron, Oliver will be raising the flags of the gold, silver and bronze medal-winning athletes’ countries at the National Exhibition Centre.

Members of all the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force took part in a final rehearsal for their role in the awards ceremonies of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: © UK MoD Crown Copyright 2022

He said: “It’s nice to be part of something that I normally watch on TV. I probably won’t have the opportunity again.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching athletics. I went along to watch the BMX racing at the London Olympics which was good.”

He added: “I particularly enjoy watching track and field events. My brother Charlie was semi-professional in high jump, so I used to enjoy watching him.”

Oliver, alongside 66 other Army personnel, 36 members of the Royal Air Force and 35 members of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines trained for this ‘prestigious’ honour at Nesscliffe training camp in the West Midlands.

They completed refresher training in basic drill and the art of ceremonial flag-raising.

The training led by the Army School of Ceremonial also included rigorous dress inspections to ensure their appearance and bearing would be of the highest standard when they marched out in full view of an international audience.

Colour Sergeant Lee Blackstock was one of the team from the All-Arms Drill Wing who delivered the training and also directed the rehearsals of the drill manoeuvres for the funeral of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

On Friday 22nd July 2022 at Nescliffe Training Camp, military personnel from the Navy, Army and the Royal Airforce were undertaking a practice parade for the Commonwealth Games 2022. - Credit: Garry Fox

He said: “There is an enormous sense of pride amongst the personnel taking part.

“I’m happy they are all at the required standard and I will be watching them with pride when they are on TV.”

The Army has four soldiers representing their countries at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Lance Corporal Megan Reid is representing Scotland in the women’s boxing and in the Judo, Corporal Sarah Hawkins will represent Northern Ireland while Lance Corporal Victor Ahiavor will represent Ghana.

Corporal Arnold Rogers will run the marathon on behalf of Gibraltar.

Group photograph of military personnel assisting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and who are also involved within the Games Ceremonial duties. - Credit: Garry Fox



