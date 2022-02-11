News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Improvements made to museum ahead of Easter opening

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:38 AM February 11, 2022
Burwell Museum has had several improvements made to it during the winter months

A museum that is getting ready to re-open to the public at Easter has had several improvements made to it during the winter months. 

Since Burwell Museum closed in November 2021, volunteers have researched artifacts, changed some displays and worked to maintain the buildings around the museum. 

The museum and the Burwell stories website’s have also been upgraded and work has been carried out on the windmill. 

Andrew White, head of the mill team at Burwell Museum, said: “[I] Had Burwell idling for a short time today. It will be milling again shortly too, she’s raring to go!”. 

On the museum's online blog, a spokesperson said: “When we reopen, look out for some revamped display areas, as well as a new temporary exhibition on Burwell Carnivals through the ages. 

“The museum will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – doesn't time fly when you’re having fun?” 

Burwell Museum plans to reopen for the new season with an Easter egg hunt on Sunday April 17. 

