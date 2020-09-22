Advanced search

Live music and more as Burwell Museum hosts folk heritage day to celebrate 200 years of Steven’s Mill

PUBLISHED: 15:45 22 September 2020

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Archant

A folk heritage day at Burwell Museum included a celebration of 200 years of Steven’s Mill, the windmill which stands next to the museum site.

Earlier in the year local musicians were challenged to write some new songs to mark the occasion and the two songs were developed and recorded during lockdown.

They were then sung by the collective musicians for the first time at the heritage day, which was held on Sunday September 20.

The performance was watched by the live audience at the event and on Facebook Live by supporters of the mill.

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day. Picture: PAT KILBEY

MORE: Local musicians write songs and give virtual performance to celebrate 200th birthday of Burwell Windmill

Alison Giles, education officer for Burwell Windmill and Museum, said: “We’re really grateful to all of the volunteers, visitors and well-wishers who have helped us to celebrate the mill’s bicentenary in this very odd year.”

Local musicians sang songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Local musicians sang songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day. Burwell Bar provided drinks on the day. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day: Lunar Thorn. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day: Flaming June. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day; Dirty Scoundrels. Picture: PAT KILBEY

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day: 2Steps4Words.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

