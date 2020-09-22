Gallery

Live music and more as Burwell Museum hosts folk heritage day to celebrate 200 years of Steven’s Mill

Local musicians sing songs written for Burwell Windmill for the first time at folk heritage day. Picture: PAT KILBEY Archant

A folk heritage day at Burwell Museum included a celebration of 200 years of Steven’s Mill, the windmill which stands next to the museum site.

Earlier in the year local musicians were challenged to write some new songs to mark the occasion and the two songs were developed and recorded during lockdown.

They were then sung by the collective musicians for the first time at the heritage day, which was held on Sunday September 20.

The performance was watched by the live audience at the event and on Facebook Live by supporters of the mill.

Alison Giles, education officer for Burwell Windmill and Museum, said: “We’re really grateful to all of the volunteers, visitors and well-wishers who have helped us to celebrate the mill’s bicentenary in this very odd year.”

