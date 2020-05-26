Advanced search

Arson arrest after flat fire that ‘disturbed lives’ and required 40 firefighters to tackle it

PUBLISHED: 12:08 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 26 May 2020

Burwell man arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with flat fire in Carlton Way, Arbury, Cambridge. The blaze, which happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday May 10, required 40 firefighters to tackle it and has “disturbed the lives of those living in the area

Burwell man arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with flat fire in Carlton Way, Arbury, Cambridge. The blaze, which happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday May 10, required 40 firefighters to tackle it and has “disturbed the lives of those living in the area". Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Archant

A Burwell man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a flat fire that has “disturbed the lives of those living in the area”.

A Burwell man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a flat fire that has “disturbed the lives of those living in the area”.

Two people had escaped from the rear balcony of the flat in Carlton Way, Arbury, Cambridge, on Sunday May 10 prior to crews arriving.

Firefighters rescued one person from a first floor window using a ladder and five others self-evacuated and made themselves known to ambulance crews.

One of them was taken to hospital as a precaution and a number of others were treated by the ambulance service at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The flat was severely damaged by fire and there was smoke damage to other areas of the building. A cat and a dog from another flat died from smoke inhalation despite efforts of crews to revive them using Smokey Paws pet oxygen equipment.

You may also want to watch:

Incident commander Paul Clarke said: “This was a severe fire that has completely gutted the flat and caused smoke damage to other parts of the building.

“The swift actions of the first crew prevented the fire from spreading further and I also have to praise staff in our combined fire control who provided crucial advice to people in other flats to help keep them safe until crews arrived.

“I’d like to thank local residents for their support and also colleagues in the police, ambulance, Hart teams and local authority who worked hard with us to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and support those residents who were affected, some of whom had to be rehoused due to smoke damage to their flats or as a result of a power loss caused by the fire.”

Police are treating the fire as an isolated incident and a joint investigation is underway between officers and the fire service.

Detective Inspector David Savill said: “The fire has disturbed the lives of those living in the area and we are working to establish the full circumstances around what took place.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area at the time, particularly anybody acting suspiciously or leaving the flats in a hurry.”

The 41-year-old man was bailed to return to police on June 16. Another man, aged 34, was bailed to return to police on June 12.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/30636/20

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru

Burger King in Ely has opened its drive thru and is offering customers a limited menu. Image: Supplied

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Staff form guard of honour for rugby man Stacy after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital formed a guard of honour for Stacy Mould after he recovered from coronavirus. Picture: NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru

Burger King in Ely has opened its drive thru and is offering customers a limited menu. Image: Supplied

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Staff form guard of honour for rugby man Stacy after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital formed a guard of honour for Stacy Mould after he recovered from coronavirus. Picture: NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Latest from the Ely Standard

Former Ely councillor and now MP Tom Hunt braves the shave during lockdown and raises over £3,300 for charity

MP Tom Hunt, a former Ely councillor and until last year special adviser t Mayor James Palmer, has braved the shave during lockdown to raise over £2,300 for charity. Picture; TOM HUNT

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

It’s a close shave! Wisbech fundraiser shaves head (as promised) to reach £2,500 Magpas target

Nick Johnson promised donors he would shave his head if he reached his fundraising target of £2,500 for Magpas. Image: Submitted

Six men found in ‘poor conditions’ after suspected modern slavery site uncovered in Kneesworth

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police
Drive 24