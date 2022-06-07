A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Regina Ray Photography/Olena Voienna

Over £125,000 has now been raised by villagers as they continue to work hard in their efforts to help Ukraine.

More than 52 raffle prizes worth over £3,000, food and live entertainment were on offer at a fundraiser in Burwell, in aid of the Ukraine Lifeline group.

Elene Costi was one person who had helped organise the event at The Fox pub on May 28, which took “several weeks of planning.

“We have raised a staggering £2,092.50 in our raffle sales alone and a further £574.35 in our cake and food sales!” she said.

From meat vouchers to photography packages, many prizes were donated for the event.

A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Regina Ray Photography

A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Regina Ray Photography

There was also a live performance from 16-year-old Sofia Voienna, who left Berdyansk, eastern Ukraine for the UK with her mother Olena.

Elene said Burwell volunteers, with help from Ivan Stiff, chairman of Burwell Community Sports Centre, have now raised over £125,000 for Ukraine Lifeline, which she described as “truly phenomenal.

Elene Costi (left), pictured with her daughter, has been helping the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Regina Ray Photography

A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Elene Costi

“I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved to date and cannot begin to thank everyone for their continued generosity and support.”

A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Elene Costi

Sofia Voienna, who left her native Ukraine for the UK with mother Olena, singing at the Ukraine Lifeline fundraiser in Burwell. - Credit: Olena Voienna

A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Regina Ray Photography

A fundraiser in Burwell has helped volunteers raise over £125,000 for the Ukraine Lifeline group. - Credit: Regina Ray Photography