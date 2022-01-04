Burwell Swallows Under 8s received a £250 award from UK Power Networks, which they have put towards new training tops for winter. - Credit: Burwell Swallows FC

A team that was only set up last summer has been given a helping hand to ensure they are ready for winter.

Burwell Swallows Under 8s, who play in the Under 8 Lexus Division of the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League, received a £250 Team Sport award from UK Power Networks.

They have already put the funds towards new training tops to keep them warm during the first few months of their debut season.

Peter Kirk applied for the award as a volunteer coach for the team that his son Oliver plays in.

“We only set up the side last summer so it’s great to get funding support to help with start-up costs such as training gear and equipment,” he said.

“It’s gone really well for the team so far playing other clubs in the local area, and it’s been great to see the boys and girls enjoying themselves and improving as players.”

The Team Sport award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and aims to promote healthy living, teamwork and sporting opportunities.