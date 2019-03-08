Advanced search

Transport through the Ages - Fact or Fiction is the theme of Burwell Carnival 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:55 12 June 2019

Burwell Carnival returns to the village's recreation ground this weekend – and the theme for 2019 is 'Transport through the Ages - Fact or Fiction'.

Burwell Carnival returns to the village's recreation ground this weekend - and the theme for 2019 is 'Transport through the Ages - Fact or Fiction'.

Burwell Carnival returns to the village's recreation ground this weekend - and the theme for 2019 is 'Transport through the Ages - Fact or Fiction'.

There will be an open mic event and bar from 7-11pm on Friday June 14.

Then on Saturday (June 15) there will be a parade through the village at 12noon and field entertainment until 11pm.

The main attractions include a funfair, local group displays of singing and dancing, family magician JezO, footballer freestyler Ben Nuttall, BMX stunt rider Ben Savage, Leachey's Disco Bus and The 55 Band and headline band The Compressors.

Organisers say: "The carnival starts with a traditional parade of floats, probably one of the largest in the East Anglia area.

"We're also running an open mic event, which usually takes place in the sports centre bar once a month, the evening before on the carnival stage.

"So hopefully this should be lots of musical and dance fun as we transition from Burwell Festival into carnival."

For more information visit www.burwell-carnival.info or search burwellcarnival on Facebook and Twitter.

Transport through the Ages - Fact or Fiction is the theme of Burwell Carnival 2019

Burwell Carnival returns to the village’s recreation ground this weekend – and the theme for 2019 is ‘Transport through the Ages - Fact or Fiction’.

