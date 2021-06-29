Published: 11:55 AM June 29, 2021

The bowls section of the Ex-Service and Social Club in Burwell - Credit: Peter Green

A 100-year-old bowls club is appealing for new members, having made it through the Covid lockdown thanks to "magnificent support" from local people and businesses.

Last year, as a result of losing a full season due to Covid-19, finances reached a critical level for the bowls section of the Ex-Service and Social Club in Burwell.

Peter Green, chairman and secretary, said "it looked as though the section would have to wind up".

The club’s bowling green is behind the car park next to the war memorial.

Members have a roll-up every Wednesday night at 6pm and everyone interested in having a try is welcome to go along.

The club can lend out equipment, though they ask that people wear the flattest sole shoes they have.

Potential new members get three free weeks of play on Wednesdays and are then asked to join.

The club plays in the Ely afternoon league and, this season, Sean and Mandy Manchett of Manchetts Recovery have donated the money to buy a new uniform for the league team.

Manchetts Recovery is celebrating its 60th birthday this year and, as a family-run company, they are excellent supporters of local organisations.

"We are very grateful for their support."