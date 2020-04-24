Video

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Burwell for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

Five penalty notices were issued by officers who were called to Railway Close during the evening of Wednesday April 22.

A police spokesman said: “Please remember that we shouldn’t be meeting up with friends at this time. #HelpUsHelpYou #StayHomeSaveLives.”

In a separate incident, the Southern Community Action Team spotted a group of young boys playing basketball on the recreation ground in Soham – however they fled when they noticed the police officers.

Writing on their Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire, officers advised parents to remind their children to follow the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

“As these COVID restrictions continue we urge parents to remind their kids not to meet up with groups of friends to socialise,” they said.

“If those involved in the basketball game would like there ball back, it will be safely stored at Histon Police Station.”