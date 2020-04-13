Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

A 30-year-old man who caused uproar in a Cambridgeshire village by claiming to have coronavirus has been charged with multiple counts of assault, theft, harassment and destroying/damaging property.

Police were called to North Street, Burwell yesterday (Sun) to reports of a man claiming to have coronavirus.

“Officers attended and the man was arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and theft. He remains in custody,” said a police spokesman.

“Whilst quite alarming to members of the public who witnessed what was going on, the constabulary wants to re-assure the community that we are here ready to respond to incidents.”

The man, thought to be Peterborough, is appearing in court today (Monday).

He is charged, say police, with multiple counts of assault, harassment, theft and destroying/damaging property.

One villager described the action of those who confronted the man as “proper community heroes”.

The incident happened in and around the village Co-op store.

On social media it was reported that all staff were safe and well, but some had been sent home early as a result.

“This will not get us down but more makes us realise what an amazing community we have and the acts of one I promise will not impact on the job we do daily,” the manager told a village Facebook group.

Eyewitnesses described how the man had been seen throwing bottles and spitting in front of children and elderly people.