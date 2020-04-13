Advanced search

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

PUBLISHED: 10:49 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 13 April 2020

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

A 30-year-old man who caused uproar in a Cambridgeshire village by claiming to have coronavirus has been charged with multiple counts of assault, theft, harassment and destroying/damaging property.

Police were called to North Street, Burwell yesterday (Sun) to reports of a man claiming to have coronavirus.

“Officers attended and the man was arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and theft. He remains in custody,” said a police spokesman.

“Whilst quite alarming to members of the public who witnessed what was going on, the constabulary wants to re-assure the community that we are here ready to respond to incidents.”

The man, thought to be Peterborough, is appearing in court today (Monday).

He is charged, say police, with multiple counts of assault, harassment, theft and destroying/damaging property.

One villager described the action of those who confronted the man as “proper community heroes”.

The incident happened in and around the village Co-op store.

On social media it was reported that all staff were safe and well, but some had been sent home early as a result.

“This will not get us down but more makes us realise what an amazing community we have and the acts of one I promise will not impact on the job we do daily,” the manager told a village Facebook group.

Eyewitnesses described how the man had been seen throwing bottles and spitting in front of children and elderly people.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

‘Scumbags’ says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Are you making scrubs for the coronavirus frontline?

Pharmacists Di Fidler, Lucy Oakley and Sarah McMaw will now need to wear scrubs to work.

Most Read

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

‘Scumbags’ says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Are you making scrubs for the coronavirus frontline?

Pharmacists Di Fidler, Lucy Oakley and Sarah McMaw will now need to wear scrubs to work.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Rowers raise almost £4,000 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital in rowing marathon

Patrick and Kasia

Are you making scrubs for the coronavirus frontline?

Pharmacists Di Fidler, Lucy Oakley and Sarah McMaw will now need to wear scrubs to work.

IWM Duxford shares stories of medical heroes during wartime

Captain Walker L. Boone, Flight Officer Manuel S. Martinez and Flight Officer Gerry E. Brasher, pilots of the American 78th Fighter Group, sit on the bonnet of a Dodge WC (weapons carrier) at Duxford air base, 1943. Picture: IWM FRE 282

More than £600 million in hospital debt to be cleared across Cambridgeshire, says Government

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that there will be a £1.7 billion write-off in hospital debt across the east of England. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24