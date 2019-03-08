Advanced search

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

PUBLISHED: 11:13 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 07 October 2019

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

An Ely bookshop specialising in children's books and works by local authors is to close its doors after 25 years.

Burrows in High Street Passage, will retain in newsagent in High Street but Annabel Reddick said it was "time to embark on new challenges and adventures".

Her family bookshop has been part of the city's literary scene for 25 years but with the lease coming to an end it was decided to call it a day.

She said: "We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in our history; especially the staff who have over the years made Burrows Bookshop a special place."

She said there would be lots of happy memories and fond memories of their customers "some of whom we have known since they were children, and have watched grow up - and now have children of their own".

Annabel said: "We are particularly proud of the work we have done to promote local history, and of our focus on children's books.

"We have helped to introduce hundreds, maybe thousands, of young readers to new authors and illustrators as well as encouraging them to love many of our old favourites."

She added: "We have loved every minute of all this, and will treasure the memories we have made with our customers, colleagues, fellow local traders and suppliers.

"Ely is a special place and we are so proud to have been part of the community for such a long time, but a 25 year anniversary seems like an appropriate moment to look to the future and to embark on new challenges and adventures."

Annabel said: "Thank you so much to everyone for your support - past, present and future. And remember - keep reading and keep shopping local."

The shop has also run Word Perfect Parties - book or character themed parties for young children, complete with themed entertainment, storytelling, craft and goody bags for children.

One of its most recent was a well attended launch of Will Harvey's book - 16 Barton Road. It is a personal account of growing up in Ely between 1946 and 1958. Copies are now on sale at Burrows Bookshop at £10.50.

