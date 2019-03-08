Video

Ely charity Ahtutu to screen Burmese film to raise funds

Netherlands-based film making couple Petr Lom and Corinne van Egeraat are behind the film Burma Storybook, which is being screened at Ely Methodist Church on Friday November 1. Archant

An Ely charity that supports young people in Myanmar is hosting the screening of a Burmese film to raise funds.

The documentary, Burma Storybook, is described as 'a visual feast' illustrating the contradictions of modern-day Myanmar and recounting the story of political prisoner and dissident Maung Aung Pwint.

It tells the story through his others' poetry as he waits for his son's visit home after 20 years' exile.

Mary Durkacz, who is a founder trustee of the charity Ahtutu, said: "I take a team to teach English each January and have just come back, having done a trustee visit to ensure our projects are going well."

The screening at Ely Methodist Church takes place on Friday November 1 and admission costs £5 per person.

The film, which has a running time of 81 minutes, is rated PG due to strong language.

For more information about the charity visit www.ahtutucharity.org.uk