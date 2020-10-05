Man, 28, and teenage accomplice sentenced for 18 daylight burglaries including Haddenham, Chatteris, Willingham, Newmarket and St Ives

Luke Wall (pictured) and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and the Fens.

Burglary victims included those from Haddenham, Chatteris, Willingham and Newmarket, a court was told.

Luke Wall of no fixed abode.

In a month-long spree, a 29-year-old man and his accomplice, a 15-year-old boy, burgled 18 homes across the area.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon said: “This pair operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes.

“Thanks to CCTV, footprints and items of clothing left at the scene, witnesses and phone data we were able to link them to the incidents.

Luke Wall of no fixed address and the teenager from Essex, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on October 2.

Wall, 28, was jailed for four years and 105 days and the teenager was handed an 18-month youth rehabilitation order following incidents in January.

Between January 7 and 27 this year, the pair admitted conspiring to commit burglaries across the county including the Fens, east Cambs and Suffolk.

Other burglaries took place in Longstanton, Ramsey, Girton, Kimbolton, Stapleford and St Ives, as well as Long Melford.

The court heard how they forced their way into homes and once inside, ransacked the premises looking for jewellery, cash, computers, tablets, and car keys.

DC Bacon: “Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it remains one of our top priorities.”

