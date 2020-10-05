Advanced search

Man, 28, and teenage accomplice sentenced for 18 daylight burglaries including Haddenham, Chatteris, Willingham, Newmarket and St Ives

05 October, 2020 - 15:49
Luke Wall (pictured) and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and the Fens. Picture: Archant/Cambs Cops

Luke Wall (pictured) and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and the Fens. Picture: Archant/Cambs Cops

Archant

Burglary victims included those from Haddenham, Chatteris, Willingham and Newmarket, a court was told.

Luke Wall of no fixed abode. Picture: Cambs CopsLuke Wall of no fixed abode. Picture: Cambs Cops

In a month-long spree, a 29-year-old man and his accomplice, a 15-year-old boy, burgled 18 homes across the area.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon said: “This pair operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes.

“Thanks to CCTV, footprints and items of clothing left at the scene, witnesses and phone data we were able to link them to the incidents.

Luke Wall of no fixed address and the teenager from Essex, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on October 2.

Wall, 28, was jailed for four years and 105 days and the teenager was handed an 18-month youth rehabilitation order following incidents in January.

Between January 7 and 27 this year, the pair admitted conspiring to commit burglaries across the county including the Fens, east Cambs and Suffolk.

Other burglaries took place in Longstanton, Ramsey, Girton, Kimbolton, Stapleford and St Ives, as well as Long Melford.

The court heard how they forced their way into homes and once inside, ransacked the premises looking for jewellery, cash, computers, tablets, and car keys.

DC Bacon: “Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it remains one of our top priorities.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Tackling burglary is one of our main priorities because we understand it can happen to anyone and often leaves a long-lasting impact on victims.

“A secure home will reduce the chance of you getting burgled. But, if you get home and notice signs of a break-in, you can report a burglary to us online or by calling 101.

“If you believe the intruder is still inside your home, you should call 999.

“Homes without basic security features are five times more likely to be burgled than homes with security.

“We are committed to reducing burglary in Cambridgeshire.

“Euro-cylinder locks are likely to be fitted to most external doors in your house or flat and some offenders have developed a way of overcoming them to then gain access.

“There are ways that you can reduce the burglary opportunity.”

For more advice, visit: https://bit.ly/30CuZIK

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Jobs at risk as Cineworld closes all 128 sites across the UK including Ely

FLASHBACK to happier days when Ely Cineworld marked its first birthday after inviting film fans to celebrate an incredible first year. PHOTO: Jamie Gray

Ely City 1sts earn first East League points with thumping win over Wellingborough 1sts

Ely City Hockey Club endure mixed results for both their men’s and ladies’ sides in the East Region League. Picture: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Rail travel from Ely to Ipswich will be more reliable after replacement of four miles of track

Four miles of track between Ipswich and Ely have been replaced. Network Rail says services from Cambridge and Ely to Ipswich can expect to be more reliable as a result. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Man, 28, and teenage accomplice sentenced for 18 daylight burglaries including Haddenham, Chatteris, Willingham, Newmarket and St Ives

Luke Wall (pictured) and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and the Fens. Picture: Archant/Cambs Cops

LETTER: Spot the ivy bee this October in Ely

Mating pair of ivy bees (L) and a single male ivy bee. Pictures: Supplied by Mark Welch