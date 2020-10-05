Man, 29, and boy, 15, sentenced following string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire

Luke Wall (pictured) and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and the Fens. Picture: Archant/Cambs Cops Archant

A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced following a string of burglaries across Cambridgeshire and Fenland.

Luke Wall of no fixed abode. Picture: Cambs Cops Luke Wall of no fixed abode. Picture: Cambs Cops

Luke Wall of no fixed abode and a teenager from Essex, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on October 2.

The 29-year-old was jailed for four years and 105 days and the teen was handed an 18-month youth rehabilitation order following incidents in January.

Between January 7 and 27 this year, the pair admitted conspiring to commit 18 burglaries across the county including the Fens, east Cambs and Suffolk.

Burglaries took place in Haddenham, Longstanton, Willingham, Chatteris, Ramsey, Girton, Kimbolton, Stapleford and St Ives, as well as Newmarket and Long Melford.

A court heard how they forced their way into homes and once inside, ransacked the premises looking for jewellery, cash, computers, tablets and car keys.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon said: “This pair operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes.

“Thanks to CCTV, footprints and items of clothing left at the scene, witnesses and phone data we were able to link them to the incidents.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it remains one of our top priorities.”

