Jail for ‘opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction’

PUBLISHED: 15:49 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 16 March 2020

Thomas Smith, of no fixed abode, has been jailed after police found his DNA at the scene of a crime. Police have described him as an "opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction". Picture: POLICE

An “opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction” has been jailed after police found his DNA at the scene of a crime.

Thomas Smith, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two burglaries and thefts including – stealing cash from the till of The Animal Experience Centre in Stretham.

He was sentenced to a year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (March 13).

The 45-year-old took cigarettes worth £350 from a shop in Burleigh Street, Cambridge in August 2018.

A discarded cigarette packet at the scene matched Smiths’ DNA.

Last year he was caught on CCTV stealing charity tins from a shop on Mill Road, Cambridge on August 17 and the Post Office in High Street, Cottenham on September 7.

Sergeant Ciaran Constable said: “Smith is an opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction.

“We hope that while in prison he gets the support he needs to prevent re-offending upon his release.”

