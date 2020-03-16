Jail for ‘opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction’
PUBLISHED: 15:49 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 16 March 2020
Archant
An “opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction” has been jailed after police found his DNA at the scene of a crime.
Thomas Smith, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two burglaries and thefts including – stealing cash from the till of The Animal Experience Centre in Stretham.
He was sentenced to a year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (March 13).
The 45-year-old took cigarettes worth £350 from a shop in Burleigh Street, Cambridge in August 2018.
A discarded cigarette packet at the scene matched Smiths’ DNA.
Last year he was caught on CCTV stealing charity tins from a shop on Mill Road, Cambridge on August 17 and the Post Office in High Street, Cottenham on September 7.
Sergeant Ciaran Constable said: “Smith is an opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction.
“We hope that while in prison he gets the support he needs to prevent re-offending upon his release.”