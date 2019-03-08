Advanced search

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman's house in Soham

PUBLISHED: 13:56 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 May 2019

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

A man living in a tent near a sewage works was caught stealing from a woman's house less than two weeks after she had died.

Carl Scarrow was caught by police climbing out the window of a house in The Causeway, Soham, with socks over his hands and holding a torch on April 20.

A neighbour had called 999 after hearing noises coming from the house and knowing the owner had died 13 days before.

When police challenged Scarrow, 34, he said he was collecting some of his items from a friend's house.

When he was told he was under arrest he attempted to run but was tackled to the ground.

During a struggle, he broke an officer's glasses, causing damage worth £270.

Eventually Scarrow calmed down and was handcuffed.

A bag being carried by a female accomplice was searched and five TV remotes, a video camera and a device to check blood sugar levels were discovered, all from the property.

Scarrow, from Soham but living in a tent near a sewage works, pleaded not guilty but on May 24 was found guilty of dwelling burglary and obstructing a constable in their duty. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

DC Jennifer Park said: "Scarrow may have thought he was in luck in finding an empty house, but the work of our officers and the sentence given to him have shown this is not the case.

"As a force we are always working to tackle burglary and make our communities a safer place to live in."

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

