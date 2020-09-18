Advanced search

Woman who ‘exploited elderly woman’s goodwill’ after burgling her house sentenced

PUBLISHED: 12:55 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 18 September 2020

A burglar who “exploited a vulnerable woman’s goodwill” after burgling her house has been handed a suspended sentence.

Melanie Askew approached the woman, who is in her 60s, as she walked back to her home in High Barns, Ely, on June 15.

The 41-year-old asked if she could go back with the woman and have a cup of tea, to which she accepted.

Just over a week later Askew returned to the woman’s home, walking in through an unlocked door and stealing £30 from a bedroom.

On June 27 she again visited the home and was asked about the missing cash, to which she told the woman she wasn’t responsible and asked for a drink.

While the woman was out the room Askew picked up a vase containing loose change and left.

She was arrested at her home in New Barns Avenue, Ely, on July 7.

On Wednesday (September 16) at Peterborough Crown Court she was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

DC Lisa Bacon, who investigated, said: “Askew repeatedly exploited the victim’s kind nature.

“Burglary can leave victims feeling nervous in their own home, a place where they should feel safest.

“We remain committed to catching those responsible and putting them before the courts.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.bit.ly/32FvVgY

