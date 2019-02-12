Advanced search

Jail for burglar who smoked cigarettes and drank prosecco before stealing iPad and torching flat

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019

Alexander Yarwood, who smoked cigarettes and drank prosecco at a flat above a Cambridge pub before stealing items and torching the premises, has been jailed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

A burglar who smoked cigarettes and drank prosecco at a flat above a Cambridge pub before stealing items and torching the premises has been jailed.

Alexander Yarwood, 24, broke into the flat above the The Geldart, in Ainsworth Street, at about 9am on August 11 2017.

He helped himself to wine from the fridge and smoked three cigarettes, leaving the butts and the bottle at the scene.

Before he left with electrical items and jewellery, Yarwood opened the oven, turned it on and lit a candle in the kitchen.

Soon after, a member of the public spotted smoke coming from the flat and raised the alarm.

Later that month Yarwood attempted to sell an iPad and a Bose speaker that were stolen from the property.

When Yarwood was arrested at his home, officers also found jewellery and a keyboard from the pub, as well as the victim’s passport.

The court heard Yarwood went on to steal three bottles of Hugo Boss aftershave and a set of fragrance over three separate incidents at shops in Cambridge between October 5 and November 24.

Yarwood, of Hemington Close, Over, admitted burglary, arson with intent to endanger life and three counts of theft.

Yesterday (February 11) at Peterborough Crown Court, Yarwood was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

Detective Inspector Nick Skipworth said: “Yarwood’s behaviour was completely reckless – it is only luck that the fire was not worse and that nobody was injured.

“We are working hard to tackle burglary in the county. It is one of our priorities as we recognise the devastating impact it can have on people’s lives.”

