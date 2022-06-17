The annual Wilburton Beer Festival is set to return for 2022, sponsored by local building firm RSC Bespoke Renovations.

Run by father and son team Richard and Daniel, RSC Bespoke Renovations is firmly rooted in the area.

More used to renovating homes and building high-quality extensions, RSC say they are thrilled to be playing a supporting role in such a popular local event.

The festival, which is run by volunteers, has raised over £60,000 for local organisations since its launch in 1998.

"Sponsorship given by RSC Bespoke Renovations will be put to use booking the local bands, hiring the bouncy castle and creating the great atmosphere that the event is famed for," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

This year the date is set for 6-11pm on Friday June 24 noon until midnight on Saturday June 25 at The Rec, Wilburton.

Hosting an impressive selection of beers with independent food stalls and live music alongside, the festival has a loyal following which Daniel Chase, of RSC Bespoke Renovations, hopes to see grow again this year.

"“The Wilburton Beer Festival really is the best of its kind in the Ely area,” Daniel says.

“It’s really family friendly with a great kids’ area and is just a great opportunity for fun in the community. We look forward to seeing you there”