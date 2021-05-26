Published: 2:56 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 3:35 PM May 26, 2021

The proposed site for a new primary school as part of phase one of the Waterbeach New Town West development. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

The construction firm to build a new primary school at the Waterbeach New Town development has been confirmed.

R G Carter has been awarded an £8.3 million contract by Cambridgeshire County Council to build the school on the western half of the development within a former airfield and military barracks north of the village.

A new two-form entry primary school, meaning 60 children in each year group, with early years facilities will be built and is due to open in September 2023, with a view to building a three-form entry school (90 children in each age group).

The eastern half of the development was approved by councillors in January, with the 700-acre site including up to 11,000 homes, five primary schools, a new secondary school and shops.

Cambridgeshire County Council said the development aims to “promote a sustainable and vibrant community that is inclusive and diverse with its own distinctive local identity”.

Waterbeach New Town, immediately north of Waterbeach, was allocated for a development of “approximately” 8,000 to 9,000 homes in the 2018 local plan.