Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lib Dem motion to East Cambs Council wants to save cash by putting an end to free buffet for councillors ahead of council meetings

PUBLISHED: 13:10 21 February 2019

'They're spending your money on free buffets and that's not right.' Why a Lib Dem councillor wants to end free buffets ahead of full meetings of East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

'They're spending your money on free buffets and that's not right.' Why a Lib Dem councillor wants to end free buffets ahead of full meetings of East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An East Cambs councillor will press tonight for her colleagues to vote to abandon their pre-council meeting buffet.

The council tax funded buffet is provided for members of East Cambridgeshire District Council at an annual cost of some £900.

Councillor Lorna Dupre, who heads the minority Lib Dem group on the Tory controlled authority, said: “There’s no excuse for this sort of thing in this day and age.”

Councillors arriving for full council – that meets five times a year – are invited to a private committee room where a buffet is laid out. They can choose from a selection of vol-au-vents, sandwiches, skewered chicken, fruit cake and soft drinks.

Councillors often then take their plateful of food to another room for a pre-council meeting with party colleagues.

Cllr Dupre believes East Cambs should tighten their belts as many other local authorities have done and put an end to providing free food and drink for its councillors.

Her amendment will be discussed as part of a wider range of proposals she will seek to win approval for including extending the council’s support for community transport from £15,000 to £50,000 per annum.

She also wants to see a council tax rise of one per cent and extra resource for the planning department.

Most Read

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

East Cambs councillor’s ‘set the record’ straight statement after criticism of her move from Ely to London

Two senior councillors who left Ely last year but stayed on as councillors: Andy Pearson moved to Spain whilst Coralie Green moved to London. Both will not stand again in May. Picture; ECDC

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Lib Dem motion to East Cambs Council wants to save cash by putting an end to free buffet for councillors ahead of council meetings

'They're spending your money on free buffets and that's not right.' Why a Lib Dem councillor wants to end free buffets ahead of full meetings of East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

You are cordially invited to pop along to see the design of Cambridgeshire County Council’s new £18m headquarters - and to ask questions

Cambridgeshire County Council will be on public display its design concept for their new £18m headquarters at Alconbury. Picture; CAMBS CC

Ely cadet Rory is going for gold as he hits the slopes for Duke of Edinburgh award

Gold is on the horizon for snowboarding Ely cadet Rory. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE

Quirky new office in Ely for creative agency Infiniti

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Newmarket student Hope Dudley to take the stage at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

Former King’s Ely student Hope Dudley (pictured) is set to take the stage at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists