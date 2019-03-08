PUBLIC NOTICE

We give notice that Brown & Co is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission to erect 4 dwellings, associated access and landscaping.

Proposed residential development at land to the end of Marroway Lane, Witchford.

We give notice that Brown & Co is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission to erect 4 dwellings, associated access and landscaping. Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council at The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 4EE within 21 days of this notice. A person is an owner with a Freehold or Leasehold interest with at least 7 years to run or is an agricultural tenant on the land.