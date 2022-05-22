Organisations and people who were supported, helped or simply came into contact with Mike Rouse say they will remember him with fondness.

Flight Lieutenant J Donaghue of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force cadets said: “Mike was a regular figure at our annual awards presentation evenings and recruitment open days.

“Mike would somehow find the time to attend and speak with all the cadets, new recruits and parents enthusing on the advantages of being an air cadet”.

He added: “Mike loved nothing more than to recognise and value all the hard work and dedication of both cadets and staff alike and the good citizenship that flowed from our cadets out into the wider community.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends from every single one of our squadron's 86 members.”

City of Ely Royal British Legion also paid their respects.

“Yesterday, Friday 20th, we lost a true legend of this community and a great friend,” said chairman Dave Martin.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness of us all and, on behalf of the president, myself, our members and veterans we offer our deepest condolences to his family.

Remembrance Day observed by then mayor Cllr Mike Rouse - Credit: Archant

“Ely has lost a true gentleman, advocate for this community, supporter of all our volunteer groups, an outstanding photographer who captured everything that Ely was about.

“Mike was an individual whose achievements and dedication are unsurpassed.



“Rest in peace, a friend, colleague and inspiration: Mike you will be missed.”

Ely writer Rosemary Westwell added: “RIP Mike Rouse I always envisaged him as one of those perennial and necessary icons of the Fens.

“Such a positive, approachable and talented man. He really will be missed”

Elyi Magazine added: “Words cannot do justice to his legacy as councillor, mayor, teacher, historian, writer, raconteur and friend.

“A rich life, well lived and full of service to his community and his family.”

Ely Sinfonia said that “Mike was such a great supporter of so many local organisations and causes: he never stopped working for the town and surrounding area.

“We especially appreciated his wonderful support for Ely Sinfonia as it developed from a start-up community orchestra to where it is today.

“Rest in peace, dear friend to so many.”