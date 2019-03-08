Six week course on the history of the English garden at Ely Library

The course explores the history of the English garden starting with the Roman villa garden through to the small modern garden today.

It covers the following periods of garden history: medieval, Tudor, Dutch, The English Landscape Movement, Victorian and 'Dig for Victory'.

It will assess design, plants and famous gardeners for each period.

The cost for the six sessions is £43.80, but fee remission is available for students on certain benefits or low incomes.

The first session can be attended for free.

For more information contact Allison Morris via allisonmorris265@hotmail.com