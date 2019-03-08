Advanced search

Six week course on the history of the English garden at Ely Library

PUBLISHED: 07:48 16 April 2019

Garden expert and tutor Andrew Sankey is returning to the Ely Branch of the WEA (Workers Educational Association) to teach a six week course entitled A Brief History of the English Garden. The course starts on Wednesday April 24 from 10am to 12noon and is held in the Ely Library.

Garden expert and tutor Andrew Sankey is returning to the Ely Branch of the WEA (Workers Educational Association) to teach a six week course entitled A Brief History of the English Garden.

The course explores the history of the English garden starting with the Roman villa garden through to the small modern garden today.

It covers the following periods of garden history: medieval, Tudor, Dutch, The English Landscape Movement, Victorian and 'Dig for Victory'.

It will assess design, plants and famous gardeners for each period.

The course starts on Wednesday April 24 from 10am to 12noon and is held in the Ely Library.

The cost for the six sessions is £43.80, but fee remission is available for students on certain benefits or low incomes.

The first session can be attended for free.

For more information contact Allison Morris via allisonmorris265@hotmail.com

