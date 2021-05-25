Gallery

Published: 5:56 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 6:02 PM May 25, 2021

One of Britain’s largest labrador puppy litters, born in Wentworth near Ely, have been reunited for the first time after their birth last year. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Adorable labrador puppies from a Cambridgeshire-born litter, thought to be the biggest in Britain, have reunited to celebrate their first birthday.

Fourteen pups were born in May last year at Labrador City in Wentworth near Ely and are believed to be current record holders as the largest litter in England.

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. - Credit: Geoff Robinson

Labrador City owner Hazel Hedges organised a meet-up following easing of coronavirus restrictions, bringing together owners from across the country.

Not all were able to make it, but Purdy, Millie, Coco, Honey, Freddie, Jackson, Espo and Maggie were able to reunite and pose for photographs on their birthday.

They met at Haddenham Park where the dogs, from Cambridgeshire, Essex, Kent, Surrey, Yorkshire, Suffolk and Milton Keynes, all played together.

Hazel said: “Mum and dad are doing really well; dad is still a family pet and still being used as a stud.

“The litter last year from Bella, mum, was her last so she is just loving life as a family pet now.

“The litter was either reserved before born or reserved within 24 hours.

“We kept one of the 14 last year, named Purdy, and at the reunion a couple and I joked and said wouldn’t it be good if Purdy was to go and beat her mum’s record.”

In 2019 it was reported that a labrador from Allhallows in Kent gave birth to the ‘largest litter in Britain’ with 13 puppies – Bella broke that record in 2020 with an extra pup.

“She usually has the average litter six to eight and she also always has all blacks and one yellow, so with a mixture of blacks and yellow this was a surprise,” Hazel added.

The puppies’ dad, Scooby, is a yellow labrador and is Kennel Club registered.

Hazel added: “We did have Bella scanned; they are never right with numbers but we definitely didn’t see 14 coming.

“I stayed with her all the time she was in labour and stayed with her for first four nights.

“With the help of my partner, we helped Bella out by feeding them and bottle feeding them through the night to for first three weeks.

“I have been breeding labradors for five years made it a business couple of years ago.

“We do have many labradors but Bella was our first so she is a little special maybe, we have had her since she was around four-months-old.”