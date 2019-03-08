'Spitfires' artwork donated to Stained Glass Museum in Ely thanks to donation from artist Brian Clarke

A piece of art titled 'Spitfires' is now on display at The Stained Glass Museum in Ely thanks to a donation from British artist Brian Clarke.

The digital print on glass is on show to the public in time for the #BattleOfBritain memorial services this Sunday (September 15).

The donation was made to mark the museum's 40th birthday by Mr Clarke, whose artworks has been painting on canvas and glass since 2012.

Spitfires is one of a series of 70 glass panels made on the theme. Each panel shows the Spitfires in the same formation but with different spitfires illuminated in glorious colour.

The silhouettes of 16 spitfires can be seen in this square panel, are in various tones of pink and blue. They have been water-jet cut from sheets of coloured antique (mouth-blown) glass.

The panel was made at Mayer'sche Hofkunstanstalt - Mayer of Munich, in Munich, Germany. The panel is part digitally screen-painted and part painted by hand.

The Spitfire is one of the most iconic and recognisable British aircraft associated with World War II, its superior speed and agility gave the RAF a critical edge over the Luftwaffe during a number of crucial battles, including the Battle of Britain.

It was in June 1940 the forces of the Third Reich stood poised to invade the British Isles. Conquerors of France, Belgium, Holland, Denmark and Luxembourg, only Britain stood between Hitler and total domination of Western Europe. It was on the 15th September that The Royal Air Forceshot down 56 invading German aircraft in two dogfights. The costly raid convinced the German high command that the Luftwaffe could not achieve air supremacy over Britain, and the next day daylight attacks were replaced with night-time sorties as a concession of defeat

The pilots of the fledgling RAF Fighter Command fought bravely and tenaciously in this, one of the first Battles of World War 2. Eventually they overcame the Luftwaffe and caused the Germans to postpone, and eventually cancel, their invasion plans. Of the 2,936 British, European and Commonwealth airmen, 544 lost their lives during the battle and a further 795 did not live to see the final victory in 1945.

The artist and designer of this panel, Brian Clarke is the son of an Oldham coal miner and has become one of the leading exponents of architectural stained glass in Britain.

Inspired by the work of Johannes Schreiter, John Piper and Henri Matisse, Clarke has worked consistently in an abstract geometric style often on a vast scale, winning international acclaim and commissions from Riyadh to Rio de Janeiro.