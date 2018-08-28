Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brexit holds no fear for us say Cambridgeshire NHS chiefs who promise there will be no shortage of drugs and no stockpiling

PUBLISHED: 16:55 09 January 2019

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

There will be no shortages, and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said.

At a public meeting held on Tuesday (January 8), the CCG’s board of directors heard there were no shortages of drugs, and that there will be no stockpiling in the lead-up to Brexit.

Jan Thomas, the CCG’s chief officer, said: “We are responsible for the care the public receives at hospital and in the community, and we have to ensure delivery of the best possible service and treatment for patients.

“But false rumours in the press and on social media about shortages of high-cost drugs can potentially lead to a panic situation among patients. We need to avoid this as much as possible, before a ‘phantom’ scare, becomes a real one if GPs start to stockpile in the lead-up to Brexit.”

However, GPs in attendance at the meeting raised concerns that there were already serious shortages of certain high-cost drugs.

“Getting hold of some of these drugs is now almost impossible. It is the worst I’ve ever known it”, said Dr Alex Manning, a GP member.

Dr Mark Brookes, also a GP member, added: “It may be a knee-jerk reaction to Brexit, but is definitely impacting upon patients.”

Ms Thomas replied: “Now that we’ve mentioned the ‘B’-word, post Brexit we need to have EU-exit preparedness, which means we all need to be focussed on the risks as we understand them. But there will be no knee-jerk reactions that create unnecessary panic – and so that means no stock-piling of drugs.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Ely Standard

Brexit holds no fear for us say Cambridgeshire NHS chiefs who promise there will be no shortage of drugs and no stockpiling

No shortages and no stockpiling of drugs in the lead-up to Brexit, the chief officer of the Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has said. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON / PA WIRE

Ely’s famous cat Garfield publishes his own book

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Fantasy home’ in Isleham with eight bedrooms on the market for half a million pounds

A former shop in Isleham that has been converted into a house with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms is on the market for half a million pounds. Picture: CHEFFINS

Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists