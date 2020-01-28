Advanced search

Brexit workshops, a toast to the future or a torch lit commemoration -what will you be doing on Friday January 31?

PUBLISHED: 14:59 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 28 January 2020

Mayor James Palmer wants to boost support for businesses after Brexit.

Mayor James Palmer wants to boost support for businesses after Brexit. Picture: PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

A torch lit goodbye will be held in Ely on Friday for those mourning the moment Britain leaves the EU.

Ely-based Gs Fresh once joined with then Cambridgeshire Euro MP Alex Mayer to warn about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: ALEX MAYEREly-based Gs Fresh once joined with then Cambridgeshire Euro MP Alex Mayer to warn about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: ALEX MAYER

But NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will raise a glass of Elgood's beer to celebrate.

Meanwhile Tory mayor James Palmer says it's the day for local businesses to pile into his free 'Brexit4Business' service.

The pro-Europeans will be at Ely Cathedral for a torch light commemoration of the moment the clock strikes 11pm and out withdrawal becomes official.

Former Labour MEP Alex Mayer who will be attending said: "For many people this is a dark day as Britain leaves the EU.

fLASHBACK: To the day some years ago when MP Steve Barclay did a stint as a barman at the Red Lion, Wisbech. Picture':ARCHANTfLASHBACK: To the day some years ago when MP Steve Barclay did a stint as a barman at the Red Lion, Wisbech. Picture':ARCHANT

"But we will be shining lights of hope in Ely to say that we don't want to turn our backs on our closest neighbours and partners."

Meanwhile Mr Barclay described it as a "momentous day" and said he would be in his constituency "raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer, Elgood's Brewery.

"Exit day doesn't just mark the end of our time in the EU. It marks the start of a new chapter in the history of the UK."

But Mayor Palmer believes it is "ready steady Brexit" as he appealed to Cambridgeshire businesses to approach his combined authority for free expert advice

So far take-up of the 'Brexit4Business' service, fully funded by the combined authority, has been "disappointingly slow" he said.

"It's a sophisticated service and totally free to business."

He said: "It's a complex area and this service puts highly specialised expertise into the client's hands at no cost. "The disappointing take-up so far may be down to companies holding back in the belief that Brexit might not happen but now everyone has to wake up and get on top of the detail fast. "

Brexit4Business will provide advice to businesses within the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority area, including Huntingdonshire and Fenland, to help answer questions on how Brexit will affect their trade and what they need to do now and in future.

To find out more, to book a workshop or request an Advisor, click here.

Mayor Palmer said: "The service is run by unbiased specialists and is for any boss who wants to hit the ground running,"

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast's 'pride and joy' red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25.

'Bravest, strongest and most selfless person' - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

'it looks like a war zone' - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Two people 'enter burning building' to rescue neighbour from large bungalow blaze in Stretham

Two hero members of the public rescued their neighbour from a burning bungalow in Stretham on Friday, January 24. Picture: CambsFRS

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

