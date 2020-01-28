Brexit workshops, a toast to the future or a torch lit commemoration -what will you be doing on Friday January 31?
PUBLISHED: 14:59 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 28 January 2020
PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer
A torch lit goodbye will be held in Ely on Friday for those mourning the moment Britain leaves the EU.
But NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will raise a glass of Elgood's beer to celebrate.
Meanwhile Tory mayor James Palmer says it's the day for local businesses to pile into his free 'Brexit4Business' service.
The pro-Europeans will be at Ely Cathedral for a torch light commemoration of the moment the clock strikes 11pm and out withdrawal becomes official.
Former Labour MEP Alex Mayer who will be attending said: "For many people this is a dark day as Britain leaves the EU.
"But we will be shining lights of hope in Ely to say that we don't want to turn our backs on our closest neighbours and partners."
Meanwhile Mr Barclay described it as a "momentous day" and said he would be in his constituency "raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer, Elgood's Brewery.
You may also want to watch:
"Exit day doesn't just mark the end of our time in the EU. It marks the start of a new chapter in the history of the UK."
But Mayor Palmer believes it is "ready steady Brexit" as he appealed to Cambridgeshire businesses to approach his combined authority for free expert advice
So far take-up of the 'Brexit4Business' service, fully funded by the combined authority, has been "disappointingly slow" he said.
"It's a sophisticated service and totally free to business."
He said: "It's a complex area and this service puts highly specialised expertise into the client's hands at no cost. "The disappointing take-up so far may be down to companies holding back in the belief that Brexit might not happen but now everyone has to wake up and get on top of the detail fast. "
Brexit4Business will provide advice to businesses within the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority area, including Huntingdonshire and Fenland, to help answer questions on how Brexit will affect their trade and what they need to do now and in future.
To find out more, to book a workshop or request an Advisor, click here.
Mayor Palmer said: "The service is run by unbiased specialists and is for any boss who wants to hit the ground running,"