Village pub limits reopening to ‘bread and butter customers’ only
A pub licensee has decided to only serve his “bread and butter customers” after reopening on May 17 when Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.
The Brewery Tap in Waterbeach has banned passing trade, only allowing its regular customers inside “for the foreseeable future”.
The decision not to serve passing customers has divided opinions, with some calling it “rubbish” and others saying it “shows a loyalty to regular customers”.
One resident joked: “I just turned 47, I am going to come along because getting refused entry to a pub is the only way I can think of to feel 17 again.”
Paul Marshall, licensee, said: “With the restrictions on seating and as a consequence numbers allowed in the premises, I am limiting service to my bread and butter customers.
“I feel obligated to be able to offer them a seat if and when they arrive.
“If this is disappointing or upsetting, I can say no more than it’s unfortunately how it is going to be for the foreseeable future.”
“No passing trade, why? Is it a members club?” asked one resident.
