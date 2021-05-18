Published: 4:51 PM May 18, 2021

The Brewery Tap pub in Waterbeach reopened on Monday, May 17, but only allowed regular customers through its doors. - Credit: Google Maps

A pub licensee has decided to only serve his “bread and butter customers” after reopening on May 17 when Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

The Brewery Tap in Waterbeach has banned passing trade, only allowing its regular customers inside “for the foreseeable future”.

The decision not to serve passing customers has divided opinions, with some calling it “rubbish” and others saying it “shows a loyalty to regular customers”.

One resident joked: “I just turned 47, I am going to come along because getting refused entry to a pub is the only way I can think of to feel 17 again.”

Paul Marshall, licensee, said: “With the restrictions on seating and as a consequence numbers allowed in the premises, I am limiting service to my bread and butter customers.

The ‘Come Inside’ welcome sign at The Brewery Tap in Waterbeach. - Credit: Facebook

You may also want to watch:

“I feel obligated to be able to offer them a seat if and when they arrive.

“If this is disappointing or upsetting, I can say no more than it’s unfortunately how it is going to be for the foreseeable future.”

“No passing trade, why? Is it a members club?” asked one resident.

What do you think to The Brewery Tap’s decision to only allow regular customers inside? Let us know, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk