CCTV released after purse theft at Aldi in Bretton

Police want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a purse from a woman's handbag at Aldi, in Bretton, Peterborough on July 2 at about 10am. Picture: POLICE. Archant

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a purse from a woman's handbag at a supermarket.

Police have released CCTV images of the man in connection with the theft, which took place at Aldi, in Bretton, Peterborough on July 2 at about 10am.

Anyone who recognises this man, or has any information, is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report