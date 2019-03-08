CCTV released after purse theft at Aldi in Bretton
PUBLISHED: 09:33 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 01 August 2019
Archant
Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a purse from a woman's handbag at a supermarket.
Police have released CCTV images of the man in connection with the theft, which took place at Aldi, in Bretton, Peterborough on July 2 at about 10am.
Anyone who recognises this man, or has any information, is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report