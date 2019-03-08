Advanced search

Pink Ladies of Boswell & Son Bakery in Ely raised £500 for Breast Cancer Now on Wear It Pink day

PUBLISHED: 10:39 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 24 October 2019

The Pink Ladies of Boswell and Son Bakery in Ely raised more than £500 for charity by taking a step back in time to the 1950s. Picture: CLAIRE HILL/BOSWELL & SON BAKERY.

The Pink Ladies of Boswell and Son Bakery in Ely raised more than £500 for charity by taking a step back in time to the 1950s. Picture: CLAIRE HILL/BOSWELL & SON BAKERY.

The Pink Ladies of Boswell and Son Bakery in Ely raised more than £500 for charity by taking a step back in time to the 1950s.

The team dressed up as the Pink Ladies from the iconic movie Grease to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

For their second year of fundraising for the charity staff put a plea out for raffle prize donations.

Claire Hill, who works in the bakery in High Street Passage and helped organise the event, said: "We were astounded by how many prizes we got.

"Customers, staff and people from local independent shops helped by donating prizes which we displayed in our window.

"We would like to thank everyone that donated and bought raffle tickets. This year's raffle was drawn by someone who has survived cancer.

"While half term is this week, we are still holding a couple of competitions, especially for the children, so don't forget to pop in to the shop."

