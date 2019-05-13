Healthy start to the day for GCSE students in Witchford

Healthy breakfasts will be dished up to students before their GSCE exams at Witchford Village College.

The initiative was piloted in November for Year 11 students taking mock exams and proved to be successful at the school.

It meant all students had a wholesome breakfast before getting their study brains into gear.

Debbie Walker, head of community liaison at Waitrose Ely, was instrumental in launching the pilot project as part of Waitrose's Community Matters Scheme.

The emphasis is on healthy eating and students will be able to enjoy fruit, low-sugar fruit juices, low-fat croissants and cereals.

It will also give them a chance to sit, try to relax and gather their thoughts before going into the exam room.

Callum Plaskett from the store, arrived at WVC last week laden with food donations in time for GCSE exams which start this week (May 13).

Paul Baynes, vice-principal, said: "We are very grateful to Waitrose for their continued support of our Year 11 students.

"Having breakfast is vital to being able to perform well in exams and the support from Waitrose ensures that all students have the opportunity to have a nutritious breakfast.

"The feedback has been very positive and it is an excellent way of preparing the students for the examinations that day."