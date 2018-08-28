Advanced search

Breakfast with Santa at Grand Centra for children with special needs

PUBLISHED: 12:45 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 27 December 2018

A little Christmas magic was sprinkled across Ely as children with special needs enjoyed breakfast with Santa. Picture: JUSTIN HERON/SPECTRUM.

Archant

A little Christmas magic was sprinkled across Ely as children with special needs enjoyed breakfast with Santa.

Spectrum Cambridge - which puts on events for children with autism, additional needs and disabilities alongside their families and carers - teamed up with Grand Central Ely, Heart Radio Cambs and Father Christmas himself for the event.

Hosted by Grand Central Ely, the breakfast consisted of an English buffet on arrival and Christmas snacks before Santa dropped in to catch up with everyone on their festive preparations.

He then led an interactive show of Christmas songs and themed magic for all before presenting the children with gifts from Heart Cambs and the Giving Tree, Spectrum Cambridge.

The children also received a Christmas coin from Santa for them to place under their pillows on Christmas Eve.

The Mayor of Ely, Councillor Michael Rouse, attended and thanked the groups who organised the breakfast with santa for supporting local children and families.

He said: “It is a pleasure to work with these organisations to create memorable events.”

Justin Heron, operations manager for Spectrum, said: “Christmas magic is very real to a child and something that they just can’t explain which makes it both fascinating and a feel good factor for all.

“We owe a huge thanks to Santa, the teams at Grand Central and Heart Cambs for helping us deliver something a little bit special and very engaging for all”.

For more information about the work of Spectrum visit www.spectrum.org.uk

