A drop-in breakfast café is re-launching in Soham so that neighbours and friends can spend quality time together.

The Bread Basket, organised by the Soham Mothers' Union (MU), will take place at St Andrews Church.

Archdeacon Hugh McCurdy, who helped inspire MU members to set up the breakfast café, will be officially opening the event this Saturday (May 18) from 10am to 12 noon.

Pots of tea or freshly brewed coffee in individual cafétières, together with a selection of toast, jams, croissants, muffins, fruit loaf and chocolate chip bread will be served at £1.50 per person.

The Soham MU also works together with the Soham Foodbank which hands out complimentary breakfast vouchers for the Bread Basket to its clients.

Soham MU has also been supporting other local initiatives and organisations.

Any profits from the Bread Basket are usually donated to AFIA - Away From It All Holidays - for families who otherwise would not be able to spend time away from home.