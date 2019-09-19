Advanced search

Ely youngster Harrison, 13, to brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

19 September, 2019 - 11:58
Youngster Harrison Evans from Ely will brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Picture: Supplied/Macmillan

An East Cambridgeshire teenager is set to brave the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support after his grandmother was diagnosed with the disease.

Harrison Evan from Ely will have his blonde locks - which he has been growing for two years - chopped off this Sunday (September 22).

Supported by his friends and family, the 13-year-old Ely College pupil has agreed that each person who donated can each shave a part of his head in the charity challenge.

He said: "I am raising money to shave my hair which I have been growing for ages in support specifically for myeloma which my nan has. Please donate even just 50p!"

In just one week, Harrison has raised over £680 of his £1,000 target for Macmillan following his nan's multiple myeloma bone marrow cancer diagnosis.

His mother, Gemma, said: "We think that Harrison's bravery and thoughtfulness is astounding. Ely College also support him on his fundraising mission.

"All of his school mates from Ely College that have donated their pocket money will be shaving a piece of his hair off.

"So far he has funded Macmillan services for a cancer patient in their home for 12 weeks."

To donate to Harrison's cause, visit: www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/harrison--evans

