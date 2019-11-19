Advanced search

Ely ladies brave the shave for breast cancer to empower friend after diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 12:40 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 19 November 2019

Three Ely women and one from Sutton who will today brave the shave have raised £235 for charity after one of the friends was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: GOFUNDME

Three Ely women and one from Sutton who will today brave the shave have raised £235 for charity after one of the friends was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: GOFUNDME

Three Ely women and one from Sutton who will today brave the shave have raised £235 for charity after one of the friends was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Britt Youket, Sorcha Rayner, Lucy Amos-John, Bonnie Clayton Keiller and Nicola Streeting will lose their locks when they face the chop at Oliver's barber shop in Sutton at lunchtime.

Britt, who set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £500, said: "We are doing it alongside one of our friends from the village, who has just been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She is a single mother of three and will be off work for some time as she goes through treatment. We are doing this not only to show our support during this tough time, but to help her feel more empowered.

"Being told you have cancer is utterly devastating alone, but then comes the heart breaking realisation that this awful disease is going to strip you of everything including parts of your identity; most noticeably, your hair.

"There is strength in numbers, and together we can fight this fight together. Our community is the best.

"Huge shout out to Oliver's for helping us with this! Thank you for your support and donation of services. One of their hairdressers might even join in and shave her hair too."

To donate click here

