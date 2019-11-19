Gallery

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Britt Youket, Sorcha Rayner, Lucy Amos-John and Bonnie Clayton Keiller lost their locks at Oliver's barber shop in Sutton to help their friend Shelley Young feel more empowered following her diagnosis.

Two members of staff at the barbershop, Tash Sadler and Nicola Streeting, also had some of their hair chopped off as well as Sutton resident Brian Watson who decided to get involved after he read about the fundraiser on social media.

Britt, who set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £500 last week, said: "We did the shave alongside one of our friends from the village, who has just been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She is a single mother of three and will be off work for some time as she goes through treatment. We are doing this not only to show our support during this tough time, but to help her feel more empowered.

"Being told you have cancer is utterly devastating alone, but then comes the heart breaking realisation that this awful disease is going to strip you of everything including parts of your identity; most noticeably, your hair.

"There is strength in numbers, and together we can fight this fight together. Huge shout out to Oliver's for helping us with this! Thank you for your support and donation of services."

To donate click here.

