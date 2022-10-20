Instruments needed for new school music initiative

The ‘Brass Roots' project has been launched by Soham Comrades brass band and the Staploe Education Trust to encourage young people to play a musical instrument. - Credit: Staploe Education Trust

Brass instruments are needed for a new initiative that will help develop the next generation of young musicians.

Trumpets, tubas and horns are among the orchestral instruments that students are being encouraged to learn how to play.

Staploe Education Trust, which runs four schools in the East Cambridgeshire area, has teamed up with the Soham Comrades Band for the project.

Known as ‘Brass Roots’, it was launched at the end of September with a performance at the Soham Pumpkin Fair.

Research has shown learning to play an instrument offers a child plenty of benefits, from improving academic skills to developing discipline and self-confidence.

And the trust is keen to offer all students the opportunity to learn a musical instrument of some kind, particularly a brass or other orchestral instrument.

Another aim of the project is to raise enough funds to buy instruments for an entire year group in its primary schools, and involve entire classes in brass sessions as part of the music curriculum.

The music tuition will be free of charge and accessible to all students.

Gemma Perry, the Director of Music for Staploe Education Trust, is also urging for donations of any old brass instruments which are no longer being played.

Meanwhile, to involve the wider community, Soham Comrades Band is building a training band open to beginners of all ages keen to learn and play with other budding musicians.

Last year marked its centenary, and the band is keen to return to Soham after recently rehearsing further afield.

The Soham Pumpkin Fair was held on September 25 at Soham Village College and funds raised from the event went towards ‘Brass Roots’.

A spokesperson said: “Brass Roots was the sole beneficiary of the proceeds raised at the Pumpkin Fair and those involved in the project felt incredibly honoured to have been chosen and supported by the local community.”

As well as the project launch and live music, visitors were invited to try playing an instrument.

There was also a performance from the Staploe Samba Band in the main area.

Staploe Education Trust runs The Weatheralls Primary School, The Shade Primary School and Soham Village College, in Soham as well as Kennett Primary, in Kennett, near Newmarket.