The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
After their plans were scuppered by Covid-19, Littleport Brass were determined to broadcast their Christmas concert to as many fans as possible.
The group, who were supposed to record the two-hour spectacular at Littleport Village Hall, have instead gone virtual this year due to restrictions.
“There will be all the seasonal secular favourites as well as well-loved Christmas carols,” Ian Knapton, musical director and conductor, said.
“Some of these are played by the band’s members in their own homes, together with recordings made in the band room behind the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club by the entire Littleport Brass ensemble before this last lockdown.”
Since being forced to showcase their music on their Facebook page, Littleport Brass have gained a worldwide audience, including through their ‘carols for advent’ quiz.
Presentations will also be made for annual awards such as conductors’ player of the year, Littleport Brass players’ bandsperson of the year and players’ section of the year.
The Littleport Brass virtual festive concert will be streamed on Sunday, December 20 at 7pm on YouTube or their Facebook page.
