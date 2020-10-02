£800 raised ahead of 100-mile charity cycle in grandpa’s memory

An Ely man has raised more than £800 ahead of a 100-mile cycle challenge for charity in memory of his grandpa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Ford set himself the target of raising £750 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society after his grandpa died from the disease.

So far, 33 people have made a donation via the GoFundMe page.

Brandon said: “This fundraiser is for my grandpa who sadly passed away recently. He suffered with MS hence why I am raising money for this great charity.

“I will be cycling on Sunday October 4 around locations that my grandpa held close to his heart, starting from Tottenham Hotspur stadium as he was a big Spurs supporter and always wanted to see the new ground.

You may also want to watch:

“Then I will be finally finishing at his home in Cambridge. Any support will be much appreciated.”

To donate visit the GoFundMe page.