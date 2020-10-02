£800 raised ahead of 100-mile charity cycle in grandpa’s memory
PUBLISHED: 13:41 02 October 2020
An Ely man has raised more than £800 ahead of a 100-mile cycle challenge for charity in memory of his grandpa.
Brandon Ford set himself the target of raising £750 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society after his grandpa died from the disease.
So far, 33 people have made a donation via the GoFundMe page.
Brandon said: “This fundraiser is for my grandpa who sadly passed away recently. He suffered with MS hence why I am raising money for this great charity.
“I will be cycling on Sunday October 4 around locations that my grandpa held close to his heart, starting from Tottenham Hotspur stadium as he was a big Spurs supporter and always wanted to see the new ground.
“Then I will be finally finishing at his home in Cambridge. Any support will be much appreciated.”
To donate visit the GoFundMe page.
