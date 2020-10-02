Advanced search

£800 raised ahead of 100-mile charity cycle in grandpa’s memory

PUBLISHED: 13:41 02 October 2020

An Ely man has raised more than £800 ahead of a 100-mile cycle challenge for charity in memory of his grandpa.

Brandon Ford set himself the target of raising £750 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society after his grandpa died from the disease.

So far, 33 people have made a donation via the GoFundMe page.

Brandon said: “This fundraiser is for my grandpa who sadly passed away recently. He suffered with MS hence why I am raising money for this great charity.

“I will be cycling on Sunday October 4 around locations that my grandpa held close to his heart, starting from Tottenham Hotspur stadium as he was a big Spurs supporter and always wanted to see the new ground.

You may also want to watch:

“Then I will be finally finishing at his home in Cambridge. Any support will be much appreciated.”

To donate visit the GoFundMe page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

£800 raised ahead of 100-mile charity cycle in grandpa’s memory

Ely surgery begins national flu vaccination programme as part of government rollout

Dr Katrina Young, a senior GP at St Mary’s Surgery in Ely, is encouraging those eligible for a free NHS flu jab to get vaccinated. Picture: ST MARY’S SURGERY

Stolen £16,000 caravan recovered just four hours later thanks to internal tracking technology

Swift Archway caravan worth £16,000 is recovered just four hours after being reported as stolen thanks to internal Tracker technology. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Popular US-style restaurant set to reopen following flash flood

Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Friends line high street to ‘pay last respect’ to much-loved teen Connor Hawes

Dozens lined the high street in Whittlesey on Friday October 2 ahead of the funeral of much-loved teenager Connor Lee Hawes. Picture: Supplied/John Elworthy