Construction firm turn digger purple in support of EACH fundraising campaign

Construction firm turn digger purple in support of EACH fundraising campaign. Picture: KELLY MOREL. Archant

A Cambridgeshire construction business unveiled a branded digger in support of a fundraising campaign for children’s hospice charity EACH.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Family-run business Mead Plant & Grab, based in Swaffham Prior, painted the front of the digger purple with a logo of EACH.

It is the second year of the charity partnership and the Mead family is hoping to raise £2,400 to add to the £1,600 raised in 2018.

Alongside the EACH branded Mead digger, EACH volunteers and the Mead family collected donations for the charity on Saturday April 13.

Emily Rose, EACH corporate fundraising assistant, said: “We'd like to thank Mead Plant & Grab for their continued support.

“EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia.

“It's thanks to our loyal local supporters, like the Mead family, that we are able to continue this vital work offering families a lifeline at a time when they need it most.”

Phil Mead, plant hire manager, said: “As a family business it's incredibly important for us to support local charities and EACH is an extremely deserving charity to work with.

“They do such important work that has supported people very close to us.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us last Saturday. We will be releasing details soon of how you can name a digger to further support our work with EACH.”