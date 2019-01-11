Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lier, lier, pants on fire: Lorry carrying women’s underwear bursts into flames on A14

11 January, 2019 - 17:14
An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

The A14 is closed after a lorry transporting women’s underwear burst into flames on the main stretch of road this morning.

An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIREAn artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

The blaze started at around 9.30am this morning (January 11) and it wasn’t until 3pm this afternoon that the fire was fully put out.

Firefighters from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that even though the fire is out, they still need to clear boxes and re-surface the road.

Pictures posted on the service’s Twitter feed show thousands of bras on fire and crews using ladders to gain access to the lorry trailer.

An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIREAn artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE

Suffolk firefighters assisted their Cambridgeshire colleagues using their pump and water bowser from Newmarket – they warned people to “avoid to area”.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Crews are hoping to open a lane on the eastbound carriageway shortly.

“However we’ll let you know when this has happened. Westbound remains closed and will for some time.

“The diversion route is congested, so allow extra time for your journey.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews are scaling down. One fire engine and a water carrier will remain at the scene while grab lorries retrieve the burnt boxes and their contents.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ceiling that came crashing down in Ely sheltered housing block for the elderly still hasn’t been repaired SEVEN months on

Elderly residents left with no ceiling in Ely housing block. Picture: CHARLIE BISSETT

Ely in the forefront of planned day of action to overturn Brexit and keep the UK as part of the EU

Ely for Europe.

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham. Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

On your marks, get set, GO at 19th annual Sutton Beast 10k

Family Fun Run - The 'Mini' Beast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists