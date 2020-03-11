Boys, 13, due in court charged with theft, attempted criminal damage and assault

Two 13-year-old boys will appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on April 8 charged with a number of offences including theft, attempted criminal damage, assault and going equipped for theft in the Soham and Ely areas. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE Archant

Two 13-year-old boys are due in court next month charged with theft, attempted criminal damage, assault and going equipped for theft in the Soham and Ely areas.

They will both appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on April 8.

Police are asking members of the public to continue to report all anti-social behaviour to them online http://ow.ly/tqx150yJ8uA or by calling 101.