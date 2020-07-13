Advanced search

Gallery

Fed up boy, 8, clears pathway of stinging nettles and brambles to allow social distancing

PUBLISHED: 15:12 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 13 July 2020

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Susie Morris

A young boy from Ely who was fed up of seeing overhanging brambles and stinging nettles on his walk to school decided to clear the path himself.

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris spent more than five hours clearing the walkway between Downham Road and The Lantern Community Primary School in Ely.

His mum, Susie Morris – who is a childminder – says Nathan noticed how hard it was for people to safely social distance themselves with the obstructions on the path.

Nathan mentioned how dangerous it was getting with brambles overhanging at a height which could potentially harm people if one passed another.

Over the course of two weeks, Nathan – with a little help from his sister – cleared the pathway and chopped down the dangerous stinging nettles.

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Ms Morris said: “I think he [Nathan] has done a great job with help from myself and his sister and his efforts will make a difference for everyone who walks down the path, creating a safer journey for all.

“As a childminder I walk that path almost daily on our school runs.

“Nathan joins me most days on our walk along the path and had noticed more and more how difficult it was to try to keep a social distance.

“We also litter pick on our daily school walks to keep the paths clean from litter and help our local wildlife and environment as I feel this is such an important lesson to teach our children.

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

“We had contacted the council about the state of the pathway and how dangerous it was getting, and we are aware that others have also contacted them.

“But no action had been taken so Nathan asked me if we could do something about it instead.

As a member of 3rd Ely beavers Nathan is very aware about helping in his local community.

He hopes his work will make the pathway safer for people to walk down and that his efforts will help him earn one of his beaver badges.

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris Eight-year-old Nathan Morris clearing the pathway between The Lantern Community Primary School and Downham Road in Ely. Picture: Susie Morris

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: DANIEL EASY

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Did clueless fly tippers in the Fens overnight leave a clue - such as their name and address?

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

Most Read

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: DANIEL EASY

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Did clueless fly tippers in the Fens overnight leave a clue - such as their name and address?

The fly tipping that greeted early morning commuters in the Fens on July 13. Council officials responded quickly and believe they may have dscovered a clue as to who was responsible.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Pub reopens post-lockdown with new safety measures and a modern makeover

The Fountain Pub in Ely has reopened as the coronavirus lockdown eases across the country. Picture: THE FOUNTAIN PUB / FACEBOOK

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist killed in collision

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, Willingham, died after his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Willingham Road, Over. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘Mind-blowing’ turnout sees Cambridgeshire charity the Malcolm Whales Foundation raise thousands from lockdown trek

A total of 450 people took part in the Non-Dorset Walk to raise money for the Malcolm Whales Foundation, after the usual trek was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE MALCOLM WHALES FOUNDATION