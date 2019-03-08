12-year-old boy arrested and charged after 'BB gun fired' at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and later charged with two counts of common assault after "a BB gun was fired at two people at Elean Business Park in Sutton".

The victims, a man and a woman, received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police were called just before midnight on Sunday May 20 with reports that a BB gun had been fired.

He has been released on bail to appear at Huntingdon Youth Courts on June 19.