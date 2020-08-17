Advanced search

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 August 2020

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 17-year-old boy suspected of supplying drugs was caught in a Cambridgeshire village.

Officers from Suffolk police arrived at an address in Pound Lane, Isleham at the weekend, where they arrested the boy on suspicion of supplying cannabis.

A Suffolk police spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Pound Lane, Isleham on Sunday, August 16 and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“He was taken into police custody in Cambridge for questioning. The boy remains in custody.”

One villager took to social media on Sunday evening after witnessing the incident, where they said multiple vehicles were in attendance.

They wrote: “What a day down Pound Lane. At one point, there were three police cars and a van; looked like undercover police too.”

It is unclear whether the boy was acting alone or with other people.

