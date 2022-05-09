Jordan's mission to inspire more stars of the future draw closer
- Credit: FDC
Boxing champion Jordan Gill believes his project to help inspire youngsters in and around Cambridgeshire will reach greater heights if expansion plans are achieved.
The featherweight star set up the ‘Jordan Gill: Next Generation’ in 2019 to encourage young people through sport to follow their aspirations.
And after delivering several sessions at schools and community centres each week, plans are now in the pipeline to find a permanent home for the foundation.
“Our immediate goal is to get our own facility and we’re working with Fenland District Council (FDC) and partners to try and make that possible,” said Jordan.
“We just feel like the sooner we can get a permanent base, the more opportunities we can offer.”
Partners including FDC and Cambridgeshire County Council are working with Jordan and the team to find a fixed venue with the hope of delivering more activities.
The sessions, which aim to increase self-esteem, communication skills and teach discipline, are led by Jordan’s father and boxing coach Paul, who has noticed a difference in those that have attended.
“The foundation isn’t just about boxing; it’s about building aspirations and supporting them to follow their dreams,” Jordan said.
“We want to make as big an impact as possible locally and I think we’re on our way.”
Since the foundation was launched, Jordan has gone on to claim boxing glory, most recently the European featherweight title after a dramatic knockout win over Karim Guerfi in February.
The Chatteris boxer feels that despite the setback of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Next Generation’ scheme is clicking into gear.
Cllr Chris Boden, leader of FDC, said: “We are looking to support them wherever we can to help them go from strength to strength, including helping to find a permanent facility.
“This offer doesn’t just help those that are more disadvantaged; it’s something that all young people can benefit from.”
Through growing up with boxing, Jordan knows what impact that can have on a child’s life, which he hopes to replicate for time to come.
Jordan added: “Sport makes such an impact on people’s lives, so if we can keep doing this then we hope the next generation will have even more sports stars.”