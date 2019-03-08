Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter's life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke's intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. Picture: FAMILY.

A bowls tournament organised by two grandmothers as a thank-you for looking after their granddaughter raised £2,234 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The fundraiser, held at Ely Beet Social Club, was organised by Valerie Moulding from Litttleport and Sue Piper from Ely after 18-year-old Chloe Moulding was hospitalised for 15 days over Christmas with a form of galangal fever.

Sue said: "I play bowls and it was fun organising it, we had lunches, draws, quizzes and everything to raise money on that day.

"It's quite a lot of money to have raised in one day and we think it's going to go towards apparatus for the intensive care unit - because that's where they saved Chloe's life.

"Friends and family gave generously and all the players - we had people come up from across the country; one even came up from Portsmouth.

"It was a wonderful day and everyone was so supportive. We started at 10am and didn't finish until six in the evening."