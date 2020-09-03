Burwell Bowls Club saved from the brink of closure as it bids to secure future

A bowls club saved from going out of business is urging the local community to continue supporting them in order to ensure its future.

Burwell Bowls Club has been running for 98 years, but was on the brink of closing permanently having lost all its revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The season was effectively cancelled and they lost all of the revenue that would have given them the green fees and the ability to continue,” Jenifer Davy, secretary of Burwell Ex-Service and Social Club, said.

“As a small club, they don’t have a large reserve and by August, it was clear they were running out of money.”

Ms Davy said the club, affiliated to Burwell Ex-Service and Social Club which boasts over 280 members, has never been in financial trouble before, but it was announced last month that the bowls club would be shutting down.

However, following a £600 donation from a local businessman, the bowls club has been lifted and also launched a fundraiser, which has raised over £800.

Village businesses and residents have played their part for the club, which was promoted to Division One of the Ely & District Afternoon Bowls League last year.

However, with the increased publicity, Ms Davy hopes this will attract more people for future generations.

“What has been gifted so far will ensure the club can continue for another season however there is still a need for funds and new members to ensure longevity,” she said.

“Having talked to the main club who offered some assistance, it was clear that due to the impact of Covid, the help was limited.

“Together with the contribution from the main club has ensured the continuation of the bowls section, however, continued funds are required along with additional members.

“We are hoping the publicity will attract new members to ensure its long-term future.”

Writing on the GoFundMe page, the club said they had suffered falling membership and donations will help with the running costs, such as greens maintenance and equipment upkeep.

“Its survival is paramount within our community,” the club wrote.

“Every donation is greatly appreciated and will provide the extra funds they need to continue.”

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3gSEAjW or for more information on the club, visit the Burwell Bowls Club Facebook page.